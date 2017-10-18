Official: Lopez returns to Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially confirmed that Diego Lopez has returned as Coach, replacing Massimo Rastelli.

Yesterday the Isolani became the first Serie A side to sack their Coach this season, and it emerged last night that Lopez was close to a return.

The former defender simply had to agree a termination with Palermo, who sacked him last season, to return to the club he managed in 2013-14.

"Cagliari Calcio announces that it has entrusted the technical guidance of the first team to Diego Lopez," a statement on the Sardinian club's website reads.

"The Coach will be presented at 18.30 in the Press room of the Sardegna Arena, after taking his first training session.

"Lopez has signed a contract that will tie him to the Rossoblù until June 2019. His staff will be officially announced in the next few hours.

"Welcome back and good luck, Diego!"

Lopez also spent 12 seasons with Cagliari as a player, making 342 appearances between 1998 and 2010.