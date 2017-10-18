Favre: ‘Ventura never called me’

By Football Italia staff

Nice Coach Lucien Favre says Italy CT Giampiero Ventura “has never called me” regarding Mario Balotelli.

The striker hasn’t played for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup, but his good form in France has led to calls for a return.

Aiglons President Jean-Pierre Rivère yesterday vouched for Super Mario’s behaviour in France, but it appears Ventura hasn’t enquired about his situation.

“I don’t know why he doesn’t go to the national team,” Favre said in his Press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Lazio.

“You’d have to ask Ventura. The CT has never called me, he’s capable of watching him, so you’d have to ask him how he feels.

“Mario has been improving for a year and a half, but he still has more work to do. He must always work.”