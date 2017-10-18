Favre: ‘Lazio are a great team’

By Football Italia staff

Lucien Favre calls Lazio “a great team” as he prepares to face them with Nice tomorrow night.

The two sides have won both of their opening Europa League games, and will face off back-to-back, starting at the Allianz Riviera tomorrow night.

“They’re a great team, they’ve returned to the high levels of last year,” Favre said in his pre-match Press conference.

“They won against Juventus, who are a great club. Lazio have two different teams, one for Serie A and one for the Europa League, but they play in the same formation.

“After 60 minutes or so we can probably expect them to make some changes, they play for [Ciro] Immobile a lot.

“Then there’s [Sergej] Milikovic-Savic, [Marco] Parolo and others: they’re all strong players.”