Genoa’s Cofie hospitalised

By Football Italia staff

Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie has been hospitalised for antibiotic treatment after contracting an infection.

The 26-year-old has made three Serie A appearances so far this season, but will be out of action for the trip to Milan at the weekend.

“Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that midfielder Isaac Cofie has been hospitalised today at San Martino hospital, due to an infection requiring antibiotic treatment,” a statement on the Griffon’s website reads.

“The player’s condition is under medical supervision. With a regular course, he’ll be released in the coming days.”