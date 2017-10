Fassone visits Milanello

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone was reportedly at Milanello today, to show solidarity with Vincenzo Montella and the players.

The Rossoneri have lost their last three Serie A games in a row, and face AEK Athens in the Europa League tomorrow looking to get back on track.

According to MilanNews, Fassone is at Milanello today to demonstrate that the club is behind both the team and Coach Montella.