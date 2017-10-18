Petagna sets sights on Apollon

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna wants Atalanta to make up for their Serie A setback by defeating Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium on Thursday at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT).

“It’s important tomorrow, but not decisive. We’re still smarting from Sunday’s defeat to Sampdoria in Serie A, it’ll be a tough game and we want to put in a great performance,” said the striker in his Press conference.

The Orobici are top of the Europa League group after thrashing Everton 3-0 and holding Olympique Lyonnais to a 1-1 draw in France.

“The Everton game was the first in Europe and it felt like a party. As for tomorrow, we are well-prepared and will use our strengths to cause Apollo problems.”

Papu Gomez is an injury doubt for the match on Thursday, so Petagna was asked the differences between being supported by the Argentine or Josip Ilicic.

“It’s much the same, they are both talented and technically gifted players who can both score and provide assists. We’ve got to be ready, whatever the situation.”