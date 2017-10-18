Inzaghi: 'Nice idea for Balotelli'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi said Lazio will likely start Luis Nani and Felipe Caicedo, while Mario Balotelli has “found his ideal environment at Nice.”

It kicks off at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

These two sides are dominating Group K so far with a perfect record, leaving Zulte Waregem and Vitesse on zero.

“It will be difficult tomorrow, as Nice are a very good side who deserved to be in the Champions League preliminary round and have players of great quality,” said Inzaghi in his Press conference.

Nice were knocked out by Napoli, 4-0 on aggregate, and bumped down to the Europa League.

“A win here would be a big step forward towards qualification. I will choose the line-up that I consider the best at this moment, also based on our commitments. I changed a few things this morning, we’ll see tomorrow. I think I’ll be able to focus on Nani and Caicedo.”

Lazio are on Cloud Nine after becoming the first side to conquer the Juventus Stadium since August 2015, ending the Bianconeri’s run of 50 wins and seven draws.

“We’ve talked to the lads and they had a great performance on Saturday, but from Monday morning we were working towards Nice. Juve is in the past, our present is Nice and that’s all we are thinking about.”

The star name in the Nice squad is no doubt Balotelli, who is pushing to get back into the Italy squad.

“He is a champion, a player with great quality. He seems to have found his ideal environment here at Nice, we saw that in the game against Montpellier. Nice have a lot of attacking options and we’ve got to keep a close eye on Mario.”