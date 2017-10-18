Liveblog: Chelsea-Roma, Juve-Sporting

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Champions League games, as Roma visit Chelsea and Juventus take on Sporting CP.

They kick off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

Antonio Conte, Alvaro Morata, Davide Zappacosta and Antonio Rudiger are familiar faces for Italian football and it’s an intriguing reunion at Stamford Bridge, especially for the ex-Roma defender.

The Giallorossi are still unbeaten in Europe this season, holding Atletico Madrid to a draw and winning 2-1 at Qarabag, so a result here would put them in an excellent position to qualify.

Juventus lost the opener to Barcelona and beat Olympiakos 2-0, but go into this game on level points with Sporting, making it a potentially decisive test for passage to the Round of 16.

The Bianconeri’s confidence was also shaken by just one point from two Serie A rounds, including their first home defeat in all competition since August 2015, ending a run of 50 victories and seven draws here.

Live Blog Chelsea-Roma and Juventus-Sporting