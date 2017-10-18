Strootman: 'Chelsea home advantage'

By Football Italia staff

Kevin Strootman notes “Chelsea have home advantage, but we must prove that we are Roma and show what we can do.”

It kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this match and Juventus-Sporting on the LIVEBLOG.

“This is against a very strong opponent, we’ve got to give our all to bring home a result. It’ll be difficult, but if we get a result here, it’ll be real boost towards qualification,” the Dutch midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Saturday, while the Giallorossi were beaten 1-0 by Serie A leaders Napoli.

“I think both teams will be in a similar mood, as losing to bottom of the table or the leaders is the same, the next match counts more for everyone.

There was already a massive boost for Roma, as this evening Atletico Madrid were held to a surprise 0-0 draw away to 10-man Qarabag.