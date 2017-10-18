Conte explains Luiz move

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte is glad to have Alvaro Morata back and explained why Chelsea are using David Luiz in midfield against Roma tonight.

In the same group, this evening Atletico Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Qarabag.

“It’s a big opportunity, but we know very well that Roma are a really good team and will be very tough for us,” the Coach told BT Sport.

“Everyone in this team is well-organised and they have many, many good players. Edin Dzeko is one of these, but also Radja Nainggolan and others.

“The schedule is difficult in every country, but the problem is when the same players always have to play. With three games in seven days, you risk a lot of injuries.

“For sure we are pleased, Alvaro is an important player for us. David Luiz is in midfield because we only have two midfielders.”