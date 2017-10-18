Hazard: 'Roma a good team'

By Football Italia staff

Eden Hazard had regrets and praise for Roma after the dramatic 3-3 draw with Chelsea. “It was not easy against a great team.”

The Giallorossi dominated possession for long periods, but the hosts took a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge with two counter-attacks.

Aleksandar Kolarov’s screamer and an Edin Dzeko brace turned it around completely before Hazard netted again to equalise.

“It’s a good game to play and a good result for both teams. We should’ve won, because when we are up at half-time at home, you should win,” the Belgian told BT Sport.

“They scored great goals, Dzeko is a fantastic striker. It’s a point, so we stay first in the group and will go there to win the game.”

Atletico Madrid were held 0-0 by Qarabag and have just two points from three games, so Roma remain in second.

“We are still first, now we play at Roma and it’s not easy, but we will try to go there and finish the job early. We gave everything to the end, scored one to equalise and maybe should’ve scored another to win the game.

“It was not easy against a great team. It’s good to score, but for me scoring is not important. I prefer to play this kind of game and win, but for the confidence, it’s always good to score.”