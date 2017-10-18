NEWS
Pjanic: 'Juve were unlucky'
By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic felt Juventus were “a little unlucky, but we deserved the victory” over Sporting in the Champions League.

Alex Sandro had scored an own goal, turned around by Pjanic’s free kick and a late Mario Mandzukic header for 2-1.

“We were a little unlucky on the own goal, but this is football and we had to give a response,” the Bosnian told Mediaset Premium.

“Sporting are a good side, we played a good game and it was a complicated match, but we deserved the victory and are very happy.

“Now we’ve got to seal up qualification. In Lisbon we are going there for the win. I am happy to be back and thank the medical staff.”

