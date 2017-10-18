Conte: 'Chelsea changes didn't work'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte confessed he “got it wrong” with his tactical changes and credited Chelsea players with earning a 3-3 draw against Roma.

Although the Giallorossi dominated possession and kept the initiative throughout, the hosts had gone 2-0 up at Stamford Bridge with counter-attacks.

Aleksandar Kolarov’s screamer and an Edin Dzeko brace, including a sensational volley, turned it around before a late Eden Hazard header.

“The effort the players put in was the maximum and I thank them,” Conte told Mediaset Premium.

“We suffered in the first half and the decision to change system didn’t pay off, as it took away all our guarantees. We were basically improvising and it showed, as we suffered under Roma’s pressing.

“We scored two goals, but the sensation was always that we didn’t feel in control of the match. I have to take responsibility, as it was my decision to change the system to make up for the lack of options. I changed the David Luiz position to strengthen the midfield and I don’t think it worked, to be honest.”

Chelsea were missing N’Golo Kante, Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater, so returned to 3-5-2 with defender David Luiz in midfield.

“It’s not about injuries, but trying to get the best out of the team. The same players have been going all the time since pre-season. We’ve got three injuries, not seven or eight, but it’s still an emergency situation for us.

“David Luiz had a problem with his calf, Bakayoko finished with a problem in his adductor and I hope it’s nothing serious.

“Despite all that, we drew with a very good Roma side and I can only praise my players. When you change system, it’s all improvisation and tonight we were improvising. That is something I don’t like, because I prefer organisation and to fight it out in our own way.

“I have to thank my players for their efforts, because without that, we would not have managed a point here.”