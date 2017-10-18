EDF: 'Roma deserved victory'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco left Roma's 3-3 draw with Chelsea feeling regret, because “when you play like this, you have to take home all three points.”

It was a crazy evening at Stamford Bridge, as the hosts were 2-0 up despite playing only on the counter-attack, then the Giallorossi turned it around completely through Aleksandar Kolarov and an Edin Dzeko brace.

Eden Hazard’s header from a set play clawed back a point for the six-goal thriller.

“Dzeko was born to score goals like this,” said the Coach of the sensational volley on Mediaset Premium.

“He works so hard for his teammates and made the difference tonight. He tends to go a bit too wide on the wings, as he ought to cover the more central zone both attacking and defending. He allowed us to press our opponents very hard.

“We made some really naïve mistakes in the concept of the play, as a full-back should not try a one-two on the inside, but on the outside. There was a good quality of play and we created a lot of chances.”

Roma are still unbeaten in the Champions League this season and remain second, three points clear of Atletico Madrid, who were held 0-0 by Qarabag.

“We’ve been fighting hard in Serie A and Europe. We didn’t have the right attitude in the first half against Napoli, but today we were 2-1 down despite having 70 per cent possession. We came here to take the initiative and take the game to Chelsea.

“We were unable to do that against Napoli, but today we have more belief – not arrogance – to say if we play like this, we can do great things.

“I can assure you, I saw a team that was interpreting what I had asked for. We had to press their centre-backs and wingers, and we did it well.

“If you don’t score goal and make naïve mistakes, you allow the opposition to score. We deserved more than a point, as when you play like this, you have to take home all three points.”

Kolarov scored a stunner and provided the assist for Dzeko’s header, so who came up with the inspired idea of signing the left-back?

“We all did and we are a team, in success and failure. We picked right for a great man and professional. I wish you could see how he trains and prepares. He sets the example, has consistency and quality.”