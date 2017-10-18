Nainggolan: 'Roma better than Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Roma “felt that we were the better side” at Stamford Bridge, said Radja Nainggolan, who also explained why he resisted Chelsea offers.

It was a 3-3 thriller in the Champions League this evening, as the Giallorossi dominated possession and had far more shots on goal, but were trailing 2-0 and turned it around to lead 3-2.

“I think we had a great performance and it was so strange to concede the equaliser for 3-3, as we felt that we were the better side. We should’ve hung on to the lead a bit longer. It’s a good point, nonetheless,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve conceded a few too many unfortunate goals lately. We gave the ball away too easily, we can certainly do better in some things, but we created a lot and I thought we played much better than Chelsea.

“We lost against Napoli, even if we could’ve equalised, so we tried to build on that second half performance and attacked Chelsea from the start. I think we gave it our all and deserved the victory.”

Nainggolan had been a strong transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester United over the summer, but always resisted their offers.

“I’ve always been convinced of what I want. I think winning at Roma would be unforgettable. I stayed because I am happy here, I received a lot from this club and want to give back. I’ve rarely changed clubs in my life, so I don’t feel the need to move often.”