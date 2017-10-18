NEWS
Wednesday October 18 2017
Chiellini: 'Juve like a diesel engine'
By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini feels Juventus are “like a diesel engine” and Max Allegri is their mechanic, but “we are lacking balance right now.”

Alex Sandro accidentally put through his own net, but Miralem Pjanic’s free kick and a Mario Mandzukic header turned it around to win 2-1.

“It was a tough game and an important victory,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We will challenge for qualification to the Round of 16 in Lisbon. We are still a team that needs to improve and I expected it to be difficult, as it was after all a head-to-head situation, but we reacted on the field. We are a side with guts and character.”

The Bianconeri have stuttered so far this season, picking up one point from the last two Serie A games, but Chiellini sees this as their characteristic.

“We’re like a diesel engine that takes a while to build up momentum. We’ve got a great mechanic tinkering with it, trying to find the right balance.

“At the moment, the engine is still rattling a little bit and revving when it shouldn’t, but we will find solidity. We are lacking that balance right now.”

