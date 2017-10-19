Croatia make Ancelotti offer?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Croatia have approached Carlo Ancelotti about managing them at the World Cup.

The former Milan and Juventus Coach is currently unemployed, having been sacked by Bayern Munich at the end of last month.

Despite his presence at Stamford Bridge last night, Carletto isn’t looking to get back into a club job until the summer, as he doesn’t want to take over a season already in progress.

Ancelotti has also said he feels it’s too soon to take the Italy job, but this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting an offer from the Croatian federation.

The proposal is that the Champions League winner would take charge of the team for the 2018 World Cup only, before returning to club football.

Croatia must negotiate a play-off against Greece to reach Russia, and will be led by Zlatko Dalic for those two games.

Should Dalic make it to the World Cup, there are some who would want to keep him on the bench, but Gazzetta believes Ancelotti is being seriously considered.

They believe a Coach with his style and his record could get the best out of a talented squad which includes the likes of Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic.

So far there has only been tentative initial contact, and no money was discussed, but it’s thought Ancelotti would make a financial sacrifice to manage at the World Cup.