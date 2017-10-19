Ramires moves closer to Inter

By Football Italia staff

Despite denials from Jiangsu Suning, it’s reported Ramires is very close to joining Inter in January.

Both clubs are owned by Suning Group, and it had been reported that the midfielder would be moved to Serie A in the January transfer window.

Jiangsu called those claims “utter nonsense” but Gazzetta dello Sport believes a deal is indeed being worked on.

The Chinese Super League finishes next month, so Ramires could fly out to Italy to work with the team from mid-November, allowing him to be ready right away for 2018.

Any deal would be in the form of a loan, which would represent a low-cost option for the Nerazzurri.

However, Ramires would take up their one remaining non-EU slot, so the Beneamata are also considering Bologna’s Godfred Donsah, Yves Bissouma of Lille and Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey.

Those players would all costs significant money though, so Ramires remains the most credible option.