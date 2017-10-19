Milik: ‘I could go on loan’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik won’t rule out a loan to Chievo - “it would be a quick way to recover”.

The forward has suffered a second cruciate ligament injury in the space of a year, and it has been suggested that he could join the Flying Donkeys in January, allowing Roberto Inglese to move to Naples early.

“I had my operation three weeks ago,” Milik said on Polish television, as reported by TuttoNapoli.

“The knee is still a bit swollen, and it hurts me sometimes, but I feel better every day and for the time being the rehabilitation is going well.

“I’ll start doing pool exercises soon, then there will be a period of cardio work.

“In these situations the mentality is very important, the first two weeks were the hardest, but time has passed. I want to thank the people who support me with messages and photos.

“I don’t rule out a loan to another club. It would be a quick way to recover to be at 100 per cent as soon as possible.

“The national team? I’ll be ready to help my teammates at Russia 2018.”