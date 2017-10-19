Vidal wants Inter, but…

By Football Italia staff

Arturo Vidal would accept a move to Inter, reports suggest, but they’d have to sell a player in January.

The Nerazzurri tried hard to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder in the summer, but Carlo Ancelotti considered him unsellable.

The Coach was sacked at the end of last month though, and replacement Jupp Heynckes left Vidal on the bench for last night’s win over Celtic in the Champions League.

According to Tuttosport, the Chilean international is keen to return to Italy, with the Nerazzurri representing the only realistic option at this juncture.

However, as well as having to convince Bayern, the Beneamata have Financial Fair Play to consider.

Therefore they would have to sell one of their big players in January, with Tuttosport suggesting that Marcelo Brozovic could be the man to make way.

It’s not certain that a club would want to spend such a big fee on the Croatian mid-season though.