NEWS
Thursday October 19 2017
Linetty: ‘I have a contract’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria midfielder Karol Linetty ignores transfer rumours - “I have a contract, I’m happy here”.

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the 22-year-old in the past, but he’s concentrating on the Blucerchiati.

“I have a contract, I’m happy,” Linetty shrugged, speaking to il Secolo XIX.

“I just have to concentrate on doing well, the rest doesn’t matter.

“Where will Sampdoria finish? I’ll say in the top 10, although when it comes to Europe I believe we can do it.”

