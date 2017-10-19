Immobile set for Lazio extension

By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is reportedly close to extending his contract until 2023, with a wage rise.

The Italian international has scored 11 Serie A goals already this season, taking his Aquile total to 41 goals in 52 games.

According this morning’s edition of Il Messaggero, Immobile will sign a two-year extension to his current contract, keeping him with the club until 2023.

That would keep him with the club until the age of 33, following a nomadic career which has taken in Juventus, Genoa, Torino, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, among others.

He will also see his wages rise from €2.2m per season to €2.5m.