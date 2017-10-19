NEWS
Thursday October 19 2017
Immobile set for Lazio extension
By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is reportedly close to extending his contract until 2023, with a wage rise.

The Italian international has scored 11 Serie A goals already this season, taking his Aquile total to 41 goals in 52 games.

According this morning’s edition of Il Messaggero, Immobile will sign a two-year extension to his current contract, keeping him with the club until 2023.

That would keep him with the club until the age of 33, following a nomadic career which has taken in Juventus, Genoa, Torino, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, among others.

He will also see his wages rise from €2.2m per season to €2.5m.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies