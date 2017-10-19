Livaja: ‘I want to score against Milan’

By Football Italia staff

AEK Athens forward Marko Livaja wants to score against Milan tonight because “I’m in love with Inter”.

The Croatian was on the Nerazzurri’s books from 2011 to 2013, scoring four goals in six games in the Europa League group stage in 2012.

“I’m an Interista, I’m in love with Inter,” Livaja explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“That’s where I started, and I scored my first goals at San Siro. I had to leave to grow, because at 18 it’s hard to play much in a team like that.

“Inter remain in my heart though, so I have even more reason to want to score against Milan.”