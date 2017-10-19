Atleti rejected for Torreira?

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria reportedly rejected an approach from Atletico Madrid, who wanted to take Lucas Torreira in January.

The 21-year-old is seen as one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A, with an average of three tackles and two interceptions so far this season.

According to Tuttosport, the Spanish side wanted to sign the Uruguayan in January, but were told in no uncertain terms that no deal is possible until next summer.

The Blucerchiati are aware they’ll probably have to sell Torreira at some point, but aren’t willing to lose him mid-season as they push for the Europa League.