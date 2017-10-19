Bacca: ‘I played for worst Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca says he played for “the worst Milan in history”, but defends his personal performances.

The striker scored 34 goals in 76 games for the Rossoneri, before joining Villarreal in the summer on loan with a €15.5m option to buy.

“The years at Milan were satisfactory for me on a personal level,” Bacca insisted on W Radio Colombia.

“I achieved the objectives set. It could have gone better, but that needs the help of the directors and the team.

“I was in the worst Milan in history.

“After 30 years, President [Silvio] Berlusconi wanted to sell the club, then with the Coach [Vincenzo Montella] and the new owners we had different ideas.

“I left with my head held high though, because Milan are in Europe and I contributed to that.

“I’m happy Milan are back in Europe, that was my objective when I left Sevilla.”