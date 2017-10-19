Liveblog: Europa League

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the Europa League build-up and action, as Lazio visit Mario Balotelli’s Nice, Milan host AEK Athens and Atalanta welcome Apollon Limassol.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The tournament has been generally very good for Italian sides so far this season and they all intend to maintain their unbeaten records in the third matchday.

We begin at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT) at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, where Balotelli seems to have found what Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi called “his ideal environment.”

They finished third in Ligue 1 last term and now boast the likes of Wesley Sneijder in their ranks too.

At 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT), Milan try to put the three consecutive Serie A defeats behind them and continue their march on Europe by hosting AEK Athens at San Siro.

Vincenzo Montella and his squad are in dire need of a confidence booster, but a negative result could mean curtains for the Coach.

Also at 20.05 UK time, Atalanta aim to stay on top of their group by welcoming surprise outfit Apollon Limassol, who are still unbeaten after last-gasp draws with Lyon and Everton.

Live Blog Europa League Matchday 3