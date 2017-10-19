Lazio name squad for Nice

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have named a 19-man squad to face Nice in the Europa League, with Adam Marusic not included.

The Biancocelesti face the French side at the Allianz Riviera tonight, with both sides boasting a 100 per cent record from their first two group games.

Marusic has been left out of the squad, despite playing 90 minutes against Juventus on Saturday, but there are otherwise no real surprises in Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

Nani could make his first start after his summer arrival, having played 18 minutes across two substitute appearances so far.

Lazio squad for Nice: Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic,Bastos, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Radu, Crecco, Di Gennaro, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo, Caicedo, Immobile, Nani