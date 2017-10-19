NEWS
Thursday October 19 2017
Lazio name squad for Nice
By Football Italia staff

Lazio have named a 19-man squad to face Nice in the Europa League, with Adam Marusic not included.

The Biancocelesti face the French side at the Allianz Riviera tonight, with both sides boasting a 100 per cent record from their first two group games.

Marusic has been left out of the squad, despite playing 90 minutes against Juventus on Saturday, but there are otherwise no real surprises in Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

Nani could make his first start after his summer arrival, having played 18 minutes across two substitute appearances so far.

Lazio squad for Nice: Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic,Bastos, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Radu, Crecco, Di Gennaro, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo, Caicedo, Immobile, Nani

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies