Luca Banti has been appointed to Napoli-Inter, as the Week 9 Serie A referees are announced.
The top two meet this weekend in Naples, with the hosts looking to maintain a perfect start to the season. Click here for a match preview.
Having been rested last week, Banti is back in the middle for the weekend’s big match, having taken charge of Roma’s win at Milan before the international break.
Elsewhere, Antonio Damato will run the rule over Torino-Roma, while the Derby della Scala between Chievo and Verona has been given to Rosario Abisso.
Serie A Week 9 referees:
Atalanta-Bologna - Fabio Maresca
Benevento-Fiorentina - Claudio Gavillucci
Chievo-Verona - Rosario Abisso
Lazio-Cagliari - Luca Pairetto
Milan-Genoa - Piero Giacomelli
Napoli-Inter - Luca Banti
Sampdoria-Crotone - Gianpaolo Calvarese
SPAL-Sassuolo - Michael Fabbri
Torino-Roma - Antonio Damato
Udinese-Juventus - Daniele Doveri