Banti to referee Napoli-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Luca Banti has been appointed to Napoli-Inter, as the Week 9 Serie A referees are announced.

The top two meet this weekend in Naples, with the hosts looking to maintain a perfect start to the season. Click here for a match preview.

Having been rested last week, Banti is back in the middle for the weekend’s big match, having taken charge of Roma’s win at Milan before the international break.

Elsewhere, Antonio Damato will run the rule over Torino-Roma, while the Derby della Scala between Chievo and Verona has been given to Rosario Abisso.

Serie A Week 9 referees:

Atalanta-Bologna - Fabio Maresca

Benevento-Fiorentina - Claudio Gavillucci

Chievo-Verona - Rosario Abisso

Lazio-Cagliari - Luca Pairetto

Milan-Genoa - Piero Giacomelli

Napoli-Inter - Luca Banti

Sampdoria-Crotone - Gianpaolo Calvarese

SPAL-Sassuolo - Michael Fabbri

Torino-Roma - Antonio Damato

Udinese-Juventus - Daniele Doveri