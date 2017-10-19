Bizarre ban in Serie D

By Football Italia staff

Serie D side Turris Calcio will be without Giovanni Liberti for five games, after he urinated at Sarnese fans.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw, but the central midfielder has since been given a lengthy ban for something which occurred during a stoppage in play.

The disciplinary board found that Liberti “urinated in the direction of the away section, making absence and vulgar gestures to his genital organ”.

However, Turris have decided to appeal the ban, with the President releasing an angry statement.

“Unfortunately, once again, we find ourselves faced with an injustice,” Antonio Colantonio fumed.

“Our player Liberti absolutely did not do what is alleged. Quite simply in the warm-up area there’s a fountain near the wall and the player, ready to come onto the pitch, was drinking and adjusting his shirt, which by regulation should be inside his shorts.

“The serious thing is that in support of this ban there is only the testimony of the assistant referee positioned on the opposite side of the pitch.

“The visiting club confirmed to us that our player did not do anything of the sort. I’m bitter about the decision of the sporting court, against which we will appeal.”

It wasn’t the only five match ban in Serie D this week, as Francesco Ferrieri of Frattese was given the same sanction for kicking and punching the Nardo masseur.