Balotelli: ‘Totti, cheer for me!’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli jokes on Instagram ahead of Nice’s game with Lazio tonight, asking Roma legend Francesco Totti if he’ll be cheering for him.

The French side take on the Biancocelesti in the Europa League tonight, with both sides maintaining 100 per cent records so far.

Super Mario is the star man for Les Aiglons, and had some fun with the Aquile fans on his Instagram story.

“Francè, you’re cheering for me tomorrow, right?” Balotelli said, addressing the Roma legend who retired at the end of last season.

Er Pupone was famously sent off for a wild kick on Balotelli, but was also known for his good natured antagonism with the Lazio fans.

Balotelli also posted a video of himself celebrating Sporting CP’s goal against Juventus, although the Bianconeri went on to win.