‘Three to four weeks for Belotti’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti’s doctor says his injury should last “three to four weeks”, but fears the Torino and Italy striker could be rushed back.

Il Gallo went off with a knee injury against Verona at the start of this month, ruling him out of the Azzurri’s last two World Cup qualifiers.

Giampiero Ventura is now sweating over whether the striker will be available for the play-offs against Sweden and his doctor fears he could be rushed back.

“The course follows a normal practice, a three to four week injury,” Renato Misischi, Torino’s orthopaedic consultant said on Toro Scatenato.

“That’s clinical healing though, evaluated by a doctor, the technical recovery is something else.

“A good part of Belotti’s game is based on physicality, so he needs to be perfectly ready physically and evaluate when he’s fully ready.

“It’s a delicate topic though, there’ll be a tug-of-war. It’s true that [Ciro] Immobile is doing well, but Italy feel Belotti’s absence.

“So it’s absolutely likely that the national team will insist on having Belotti for the play-offs, but on the other side there’s Torino, for whom Belotti is an important asset, so they won’t want to risk him.”