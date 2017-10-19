Lazio set Nice record

By Football Italia staff

Around 1,700 Lazio fans are expected at their game with Nice tonight, a record for the Allianz Riviera.

The stadium, which is known as the Stade de Nice for the purposes of the Europa League, was opened in 2013, and hosted four matches at Euro 2016.

Tonight sees Les Aiglons welcome Simone Inzaghi’s side for their group stage match, with both sides defending a 100 per cent record.

According to Nice-Matin, 1,700 away fans are expected in the stadium, which is a new record.

There is not expected to be any trouble, as Lazio fans are ‘twinned’ with those of Inter, who in turn have a friendly relationship with Nice.