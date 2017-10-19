Lazio ultras: ‘No racism tonight’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s ultras have released a statement urging fans not to make monkey noises against Nice tonight.

The Biancocelesti will play their next two Serie A home games behind closed doors after racist chanting against Sassuolo, while they faced Zulte Waregem behind closed doors in the Europa League for the same reason.

Tonight the Aquile are in Nice, with the hosts likely to field a number of young black players such as Mario Balotelli, Jean Seri and Alassane Plea.

“A warning to all Biancocelesti supporters, ultras or not, who will be present in Nice,” a statement from the Curva Nord begins.

“In order to avoid heavy sanctions - even the eventual exclusion from the competition - against our team by UEFA’s disciplinary commission, our Curva will not participate in any howls of any kind which could be interpreted as gestures with a racial background.

“We were the first to introduce this fashion to Italian stadiums, but now for the good of our team in Europe we must avoid any kind of pretext that can be used to throw us out of this competition.

“We remind old and young that to be an ultra isn’t defined by these gestures, but by demonstrating it on the streets, on the pitch, leaving together and coming back together and, when necessary, confronting the opposition fans.

“This is not an appeal from Lazio or UEFA, but from those who live Lazio as we do.”