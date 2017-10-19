Costa: ‘Decisive win for Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa hails a “decisive win” for Juventus over Sporting CP, and admits Serie A is “totally different” from the Bundesliga.

The Brazilian winger came on as a substitute in last night’s Champions League match, and it was his cross for Mario Mandzukic which led to the winning goal.

“It was a decisive win for the team,” Costa told ANSA.

“It was a very difficult game, but we played with patience.

“The Italian league is totally different from the Bundesliga, where the markers are different and there’s more space.

“I’ll adapt over time though.”