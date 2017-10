Joao Mario returns for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Joao Mario trained with the rest of his Inter teammates today, so he’s available for Saturday’s trip to Napoli.

The midfielder had sidelined with acute tonsillitis, and missed the Derby della Madonnina win over city rivals Milan.

However, he trained with the rest of the Nerazzurri squad at Appiano Gentile today, so he’ll be in contention to play at the San Paolo.

The two sides are first and second in Serie A, and Inter can go top of the table if they can defeat the Partenopei.