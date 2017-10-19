No tear for Napoli's Insigne

By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne had further tests today, which confirmed muscular fatigue but no tear.

The Italian international is still in doubt against Inter on Saturday, but he won’t be out for an extended period.

“Lorenzo Insigne, who was substituted as a precaution in the second half of the match against Manchester City in the Champions League was subjected to further medical examinations today,” a statement on the club’s official website reads.

“The tests ruled out any lesion in the affected area, and confirmed the diagnosis of muscular fatigue made in the dressing room at the Etihad.

“The forward will receive treatment today at Castelvolturno, and his condition will be evaluated tomorrow.”