‘Bacca wasn’t being literal’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca’s agent defends the striker after his Milan comments - “he didn’t mean it literally”.

The Colombian international, who is still a Rossoneri player though he’s on loan at Villarreal said that he’d played in “the worst Milan in history” in his two seasons at San Siro.

“His words were misconstrued, I have no doubt about that,” Sergio Barila told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Some people want to create controversy over nothing. Carlos didn’t say he played in the worst Milan in history definitively.

“He was very happy in Rossonero, he had two years in Serie A and he gave a lot to the club.

“Bacca had dreamed of playing for Milan since he was a kid, so it would be absurd if he came out with these criticisms.

“He refused some very attractive financial offers to wed himself to the Rossoneri cause. It’s not right to create a bad image of him, especially for something he doesn’t even thing.

“No-one can complain about what Carlos did for Milan. Even now Carlos is very tied to Milan and his former teammates in the squad.

“He follows Milan fervently, and this wickedness represents a real lack of respect for him. Barca wants the best for Milan for both the present and the future.

“It’s undeniable that the past two seasons haven’t been the best for Milan, we’re talking about statistics here.

“We’re simply describing reality, Milan haven’t won in either Italy or Europe in recent years. Who could say differently?

“We need to analyse context before we talk, but I repeat: Bacca’s statements were misunderstood.

“He didn’t mean it literally and he certainly didn’t want to insult Milan.”