By Football Italia staff

Lazio look to Luis Nani and Felipe Caicedo in their toughest Europa League test so far, visiting Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder’s Nice.

It kicks off at the Allianz Riviera at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game, Milan-AEK Athens and Atalanta-Apollon Limassol on the LIVEBLOG.

Simone Inzaghi’s Aquile are flying high after winning both their opening Euro matches and are fresh from a 2-1 Serie A victory away to Juventus.

They became the first side since August 2015 to conquer the Juventus Stadium, ending a run of seven draws and 50 wins for the Turin giants.

It’s truly remarkable that Inzaghi has achieved all this during an injury crisis that has ruled out Felipe Anderson, Adam Marusic, Dusan Basta, Wallace, Jordan Lukaku and Simone Palombi.

Top scorer Ciro Immobile and Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto are rested, as prestigious summer signing Nani gets his first Biancocelesti start supporting Caicedo.

Nice were originally in the Champions League play-offs after finishing third in Ligue 1, but lost 4-0 on aggregate to Napoli and were bumped down to this tournament.

Like Lazio, they have won both their opening Europa League group games so far and it’s now just about seeing who comes out on top.

Balotelli is the undoubted star of the show, as the Italy international appears to have found his feet on the French Riviera.

SuperMario, who recently became a father for the second time to a son called Lion, starts in attack with former Inter hero Sneijder, moving to a 3-5-2 to mirror Lazio's tactics.

Assane Plea, who is top scorer in the Europa League this season with four goals, is therefore rested.

This is the first ever meeting between these clubs.

Nice: Cardinale; Marlon, Dante, Le Marchand; Burner, Lees-Melou, Mendy, Walter, Jallet; Sneijder, Balotelli

Nice bench: Benitez, Souquet, Srarfi, Plea, Lusamba, Sarr, Koziello

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Luiz Felipe, Radu; Patric, Murgia, Di Gennaro, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Nani; Caicedo

Lazio bench: Vargic, De Vrij, Crecco, Leiva, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Immobile

Ref: Thomson (SCO)