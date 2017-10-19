Nicola: 'Potential Crotone surprises'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola warned of “potential surprises” in his line-up against Sampdoria on Saturday evening.

In the midweek round, the Calabrese club will then face an even tougher trip to Roma.

“This is a very big double test for us and we hope to get as many players as possible back to full fitness, because we really need them,” said Nicola in his Press conference.

“Seeing as we are playing on Saturday, we’ll have one less day to train, prepare and recover, but the lads are working really hard and that is good to know.

“We’ll have three games in seven days, so some players can handle that and others can’t, but Crotone need everyone to contribute this season. We could see a few potential surprises.”

Simy and Bruno Martella were training separately from the group, while Aleksandar Tonev and Marco Tumminello are long-term absentees.