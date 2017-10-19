NEWS
Serbia watch Milinkovic-Savic
By Football Italia staff

Serbia Coach Slavoljub Muslin will be in the stands for Nice-Lazio to watch Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action.

The 22-year-old has been a sensation for Lazio, helping them to the Coppa Italia Final, a surprise fifth-place Serie A finish and victory in the Italian Super Cup over Juventus.

However, the midfielder is yet to receive a single senior cap for his country.

According to Serbian reports, Coach Muslin will be at the Allianz Riviera to watch this evening’s Europa League match.

Lazio signed Milinkovic-Savic from KRC Genk in 2015 for €18m and his price-tag has comfortably doubled, if not more.

