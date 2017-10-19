Line-ups: Milan-AEK Athens

By Football Italia staff

Milan rely on Andre Silva, Patrick Cutrone and Hakan Calhanoglu to keep their Europa League run going against AEK Athens.

It kicks off at San Siro at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game, Nice-Lazio and Atalanta-Apollon on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri have so far won all six of their Europa League games this season, including the preliminary rounds, yet lost three on the bounce in Serie A, putting Coach Vincenzo Montella at serious risk.

Nikola Kalinic returns from injury, but is only fit for the bench, while Alessio Romagnoli, Cristian Zapata, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Gustavo Gomez miss out.

Calhanoglu was suspended for Sunday’s 3-2 derby defeat to Inter and is back in midfield with Suso given a deeper role and Jack Bonaventura out wide on the left.

Andre Silva and teenage hitman Cutrone lead the way out front, having scored six and three European goals respectively this term.

AEK Athens have some very familiar faces to Serie A viewers, specifically former Bologna winger Lazaros Christodoulopoulos and ex-Inter centre-forward Marko Livaja.

Albanian international Livaja is perhaps more famous for his bad temper than his goals, having clashed repeatedly with Coaches and teammates, even punching Ivan Radovanovic during an Atalanta training session.

Coach Manolo Jimenez has to do without Dmytro Chrygrynskiy, former Palermo defender Uros Cosic, Iceland international Arnor Ingvi Traustason, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and ex-Bologna and Udinese midfielder Panagiotis Kone.

These sides have met four times before in the 1994-95 and 2006-07 Champions League, with Milan winning two both home games, drawing 0-0 and losing 1-0 in Athens.

AEK are unbeaten in their last four European matches, winning two, and four of their last six meeting with Serie A sides have been stalemates.

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Calabria, Suso, Locatelli, Calhanoglu, Bonaventura; Andre Silva, Cutrone

Milan bench: Storari, Paletta, Biglia, Kessie, Montolivo, Borini, Kalinic

AEK Athens: Anestis; Vranjes, Tzanetopoulos, Bakakis; Helder Lopes, Simoes, Johansson, Galo; Mantalos, Christodoulopoulos; Livaja

AEK bench: Tsintotas, Ajdarevic, Giannoutsos, Galanopoulos, Klonaridis, Araujo, Bakasetas

Ref: Ekberg (SWE)