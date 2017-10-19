Line-ups: Atalanta-Apollon

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta can take a huge step towards qualification in the Europa League, but host another surprise outfit in Apollon Limassol.

It kicks off at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens from this game, Nice-Lazio and Milan-AEK Athens on the LIVEBLOG.

Once again, this fixture is played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio-Emilia, usually the home of Sassuolo, because the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo does not yet meet UEFA standards.

Nonetheless, around 14,000 fans made the 200km journey to cheer on their side in the first continental campaign for almost 30 years.

Papu Gomez returned from international duty with Argentina not fully fit, but does start in a new 3-4-3 formation with Andrea Petagna and Josip Ilicic, moving Bryan Cristante to a deeper midfield role.

Rafael Toloi is unavailable in defence once again.

If Atalanta are top of the group with a 3-0 win over Everton and 1-1 draw at Olympique Lyonnais, then Cypriots Apollon are a surprise outfit too.

They pegged back Lyon at the last minute, then managed to claw back a point away to the Toffees when down to 10 men.

Defender Valentin Roberge sits out a ban following that red card, but is the only real absentee for the visitors, who Croatian striker Anton Maglica out front.

Allan, Alex, Alef and Jander bring some Brazilian flair to the side, while Emilio Zelaya is from Argentina, but also has Italian citizenship.

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Ilicic, Petagna, Gomez

Atalanta bench: Gollini, Mancini, Castagne, Kurtic, De Roon, Orsolini, Cornelius

Apollon Limassol: Bruno; Joao Pedro, Yuste, Pitian, Jander; Alef, Sacchetti, Allan; Jakolis, Maglica, Schembri

Apollon bench: Kissas, Martinez, Alex, Vasiliou, Zelaya, Sardinero, Papoulis

Ref: Kabakov (BUL)