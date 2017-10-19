Mirabelli: 'Montella must find Milan shape'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli urged Vincenzo Montella to “find the shape of the team” against AEK Athens.

It kicks off at San Siro at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game, Nice-Lazio and Atalanta-Apollon on the LIVEBLOG.

“It is Montella who needs to design the team shape,” Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia. You can see the line-ups here.

“We knew this was not going to be easy and that this is not a positive moment for us. We are also aware that we have a great squad with strong young players.

“We must find this shape of the team so that we don’t lose ground.”

Although the Rossoneri have lost three on the bounce in Serie A, they’ve won all six of their Europa League matches, including the preliminary rounds.