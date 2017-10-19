NEWS
Thursday October 19 2017
Immobile: 'Lazio step forward'
By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile believes Lazio have shown “consistency and a psychological step up” with their 3-1 Europa League win away to Nice.

Mario Balotelli had put the hosts ahead at the Allianz Riviera, but Felipe Caicedo and a second-half Sergej Milinkovic-Savic brace turned it around for the victory.

“Caicedo is a really intelligent player who knows how to take chances and works hard. I am glad he scored, because over three competitions, we need everyone,” Immobile told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was not our best approach from the start, but after the win at Juventus, we needed that psychological step up to maintain our focus. We are happy to have shown that consistency.”

Lazio are now three points clear at the top of their group, one of the only sides to retain a perfect record.

Immobile was spotted chatting to Balotelli before the warm-up, so what did they say?

“He just said he was cheering on Italy in the World Cup play-offs and we talked about how things were going, congratulating each other on our growing families.”

