Locatelli: 'Milan fans right to jeer'

By Football Italia staff

Manuel Locatelli admits Milan fans “have every reason to jeer. We are a great team, but we’ve got to prove it” after a 0-0 draw with AEK Athens.

The Rossoneri were jeered off the field by the relatively small crowd at San Siro following this disappointing Europa League stalemate.

“The fans have every reason to jeer. We are a great team, but we’ve got to prove it. I don’t have the words. We’ve got the quality, we need to prove it on the field and try not to disappoint our fans,” Locatelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are struggling to score at the moment and must be more clinical. The secret is to work hard and better times will come.

“What we say in the locker room stays in the locker room. We are all united. We must try to improve and win.”