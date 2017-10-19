Favre rues Nice 'errors'

By Football Italia staff

Nice Coach Lucien Favre felt his side “paid a price for many individual errors” in the 3-1 home defeat to Lazio.

Les Aiglons had taken an early lead through Mario Balotelli, but Felipe Caicedo immediately pounced on a goalkeeping howler, then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic bagged a second-half brace.

“It was a fine first half and we were pretty relaxed, but after their second goal, it all became more difficult,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We should’ve made more of taking that early advantage, but we paid a price for many individual errors. We’ve got to work and carry on.

“What’s done is done. It’s a pity to have conceded the equaliser like that and we will watch the video to study it. Personally, I was even more disappointed with the second goal, as we weren’t concentrated.

“I am talking about a defeat we could’ve easily drawn. Too many errors. When Lazio introduced Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, they became more dangerous.”

Nice had been in the Champions League preliminary round, beaten 2-0 home and away by Napoli, then were top of the Europa League group alongside Lazio with a perfect record.