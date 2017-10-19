Petagna: 'Atalanta getting stronger'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna dedicated his first Europa League career goal to Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini. “We’re playing better than last season.”

The centre-forward celebrated wildly and was visibly emotional after the 3-1 victory over Apollon Limassol.

“Many of my teammates were suffering on the bench with us and the Coach has taught me so much. I dedicated the goal to them – and my girlfriend,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Our small defect is that we concede too many, but I think we are playing better than last season, feel more confident and score more goals, but that means risks at the back. I guess we’ll have to score even more to bring home the points.”

Atalanta unveiled a 3-4-3 formation this evening with Petagna flanked by both Papu Gomez and Josip Ilicic.

“It’s extraordinary for me to play with both Papu and Ilicic, as they are so creative and can send you clear on goal, but at the same time it’s tough because we have to help cover the midfield and help the defence. I like the exchange of positions.”