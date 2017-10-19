Gasperini: 'Atalanta must kill off games'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini complained that Atalanta “must learn to kill off games” after running a few Europa League risks with Apollon Limassol.

They consolidated their status at the top of the group with a 3-1 victory over Apollon Limassol, though Lyon won 2-1 at sorry Everton.

“I liked many things about the game, but we also have to be more determined and clinical with our finishing,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We’ve had this defect for a few games now, we don’t make the most of our chances and that means we risk dropping points. We paid a heavier price for it in Serie A than in Europe, but ran a big risk tonight.

“We have to be more determined in the final third, otherwise the opposition will be able to snatch a result away from us. The first half was one-way traffic, while in the second Apollon equalised with their first attack.

“We can’t seem to end a game with a clean sheet, but at least there was a reaction and if we go over the whole match, it was played pretty well. We’ve got to learn to kill games off.

“Clearly, with Lyon winning at Goodison Park, we are a good way ahead of the bottom two in the group, so we’re getting closer to qualification.

“Serie A is different, as even when we played well, we haven’t always picked up the deserved points.”

Papu Gomez was at risk to feature this evening, but started and went on to play almost the entire match.

“It wasn’t the best Papu and he was struggling tonight. This too weighed on us, but his presence was too important. We hope to have him back for Sunday.”