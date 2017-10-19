Lazaros: 'I expected a better Milan'

By Football Italia staff

AEK Athens winger Lazaros Christodoulopoulos admits he “expected Milan to be better than this. We could’ve won with a little more focus.”

The 0-0 draw at San Siro kept the Europa League qualification open and was the first time the Rossoneri have dropped points on the continent this season.

“It’s always a pleasure to be back in Italy, as I had three-and-a-half fantastic years here,” the ex-Bologna man told TMW Radio.

“I expected Milan to be better than this. We could’ve won it with a little more focus in attack.

“For the return leg, our crowd will be extremely passionate. The atmosphere will not be good for Milan to play in. It’ll be a very different game and we’ll be sure to attack with more determination.”

The Greek international was also asked about his views on the current Serie A landscape.

“You could tell Napoli were building a really great side in recent years and they are not a surprise for me. Inter are in good shape too right now, but it’s a very long season ahead.”