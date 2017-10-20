Valero: Napoli, I’ll beat you!

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero has stoked the fires ahead of Napoli-Inter on Saturday. “I’ll beat you, we’re ready to overtake them…”

The showdown at the San Paolo sees Serie A’s top two sides lock horns, with leaders Napoli two points clear of second-placed Inter, but Valero feels Manchester City highlighted weaknesses that rendered the Partenopei ‘not unbeatable’.

“Inter winning by playing badly? Maybe these criticisms will last until the end of the season…” the midfielder told Corriere dello Sport.

“I don’t know whether it’s true or not because everyone has their opinion and way of seeing football.

“Of course, winning seven games and drawing one in eight rounds isn’t easy, especially for a squad like ours that, with regard to the past, has been refreshed and has great scope for growth.

“Do Napoli play best football in Serie A? For how I see football, I’d say so.

“Their movement is fluid and quick, they play a forward-thinking possession game and score so many goals. Watching a Napoli game is fun and attractive.

“Inter taken notes from the Manchester City game? City did things well because they have a team of midfielders.

“Guardiola has made us understand that Napoli aren’t unbeatable, but now it’s up to us to take advantage of any favourable situations.

“What will be crucial tomorrow? Playing with great concentration for 95 minutes because if you leave them even the smallest space, they’ll hurt you.

“Final thoughts? Napoli, I’ll beat you! We’re ready to overtake them, even though it’s still too early to talk about the Scudetto.”